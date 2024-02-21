Tacoma drug bust: 83 pounds of meth, 87k fentanyl pills seized from trafficking operation

article

Tacoma Police have seized a large quantity of narcotics that were seized during the arrest of a suspected "significant narcotics trafficker."

On Feb. 16, police arrested the suspect as they were en route to Tacoma with another shipment of narcotics allegedly obtained

from the cartel, which was reportedly based in Mexico, police said. The suspect allegedly has cartel connections.

The apprehension of the suspect and the execution of a warrant at their home resulted in the discovery and confiscation of 83 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 87,000 fentanyl pills, and nearly half a pound of brown tar heroin with an estimated value of $550,000.

Law enforcement also confiscated a handgun with ‘armor-piercing bullets,' commonly known as ‘cop-killer bullets.’ Four additional firearms were found in the suspect's home, including two reportedly stolen guns.