Tacoma Humane Society waiving adoption fees for through weekend

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County are waiving adoption fees through the weekend for people looking for a new pet after a recent spike in animal occupants.

In an instagram post by Tacoma Humane, they stated that in this moth alone they have taken on over 460 animals into the shelter.

They have been overrun with kittens, with litters arriving daily, that they have been forced to place dogs inside temporary crates due to a lack of space. Also, they have begun to 2–3 dogs inside one kennel.

Wednesday morning alone they stated that at the sight of three new dogs looking for shelter, the workers ask themselves where could they put them.

Due to this lack of space, the shelter has decided to waive adoption fees through Sunday, July 23. They hope that this will allow for the shelter to finally free up the space necessary for them to continue operating.