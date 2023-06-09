Expand / Collapse search

Tacoma Police: Two men arrested for attempting to rape two children

FOX 13 News Staff
TACOMA, Wash. - Two men from Tacoma were arrested on Thursday for attempting to rape two children.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), the two suspects, ages 30 and 34, were identified and arrested after multi-agency investigation.

Authorities say the suspects were trying to have sexual contact with two children ages 12 and 13. The suspects were both booked into the Pierce County Jail after being arrested for second-degree attempted rape of a child and immoral communication with a minor.

The TPD says members of the FBI, the Washington State Patrol and Homeland Security assisted detectives and officers in the investigation.