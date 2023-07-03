Teen accused of killing uncle at family gathering in Graham

A family gathering in Graham turned deadly Sunday night after a man was shot and killed.

At about 8:30 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home at 200th Street East and 114th Avenue East.

According to investigators, a person called to report a man had been shot and the suspect was being held down by other family members.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect, a 19-year-old man, was still being held down and deputies handcuffed him.

Deputies found the victim, a 59-year-old man, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said the family was having a gathering and when the suspect arrived, he shot his uncle outside the home.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting but the investigation remains ongoing.