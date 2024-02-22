Teen arrested for arsons in Port Orchard

Kitsap County deputies have arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of starting two massive fires in Port Orchard this week.

Deputies arrested the teenager around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the first fire broke out at a storage facility near SE Lund Ave and Jackson Ave SE on Wednesday night. Fire officials and detectives concluded the fire was set intentionally.

Thursday afternoon, a second fire erupted at a home near SE Summer Pl and Jackson Ave SE, just a block south of the storage facility.

Police say the teen posted on social media, which led detectives to identify him as the suspect.

Detectives contacted the teenager at his house and took him into custody. He was booked into Kitsap County Juvenile Detention for first-degree arson, residential burglary, and first-degree malicious mischief.