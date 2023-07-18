Teen boy injured in shooting in Everett, police investigating

Everett Police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenage boy late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called around 4:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Pacific and Smith Ave. They arrived and found a teenager with non-life-threatening injuries.

Everett Fire Department arrived and took the boy to the hospital for treatment.

According to authorities, the suspect sped away in a light-colored sedan but has not been identified.

This is a developing story; more information will be shared as it becomes available.