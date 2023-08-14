Teen drowns while swimming in Cowlitz River

A 15-year-old boy drowned over the weekend while trying to swim across the Cowlitz River, deputies said.

At about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies and rescue crews responded to a report of a 15-year-old boy struggling to swim in the river in the Lexington area.

According to deputies, a group of friends was trying to swim across the river and once they made it halfway, they discovered how strong the current was and attempted to turn around and swim back to shore.

A witness saw two of the swimmers struggle and jumped into the water to help. The bystander was able to help one of the two and the other disappeared.

After a search, divers found the body of teen, who was identified as a 15-year-old boy from Longview.