Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM PDT until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Wenatchee Area
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 3:21 AM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity
Heat Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Olympics

Teen drowns while swimming in Cowlitz River

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Cowlitz County
FOX 13 Seattle

LEXINGTON, Wash. - A 15-year-old boy drowned over the weekend while trying to swim across the Cowlitz River, deputies said. 

At about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies and rescue crews responded to a report of a 15-year-old boy struggling to swim in the river in the Lexington area. 

According to deputies, a group of friends was trying to swim across the river and once they made it halfway, they discovered how strong the current was and attempted to turn around and swim back to shore. 

A witness saw two of the swimmers struggle and jumped into the water to help. The bystander was able to help one of the two and the other disappeared. 

After a search, divers found the body of teen, who was identified as a 15-year-old boy from Longview. 