Teen hit, killed by train in Centralia

Centralia Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was hit and killed by a train a week ago.

On March 3 at around 12:35 a.m., Centralia Police officers were dispatched to 4th Street and Tower Avenue to reports of a loud party and possible gunshots.

Dispatch received another call a few minutes later saying a man was seriously injured by a train.

Police found an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries on the railroad tracks near B Street.

Citizens, officers, and deputies rendered aid to the victim before he was taken to Centralia Providence Hospital and later flown via Life Flight to Harborview.

The 18-year-old later succumbed to his injuries.

Centralia Police say he did not have any injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Police say both calls to dispatch are likely related, and their connection is being investigated.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Centralia Police Department.