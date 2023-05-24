Teenage boy shot in Seattle's Central District, investigation underway

Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured in Seattle’s Central District on Wednesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the corner of 26th Ave. and E Jefferson St. after receiving multiple reports of gunshots.

When police arrived, they found shell casings and a bullet hole in a parked vehicle, however, no suspects or victims were present.

After interviewing multiple witnesses, police learned that a teenage boy was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Authorities say he is checked into the hospital in stable condition.

The SPD says detectives with their Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.