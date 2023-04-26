Expand / Collapse search

Temps to rise but Western Washington waters will still be cold

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle to see its first 70s at the end of the week

Seattle will see its first 70s of the season Friday. The 70s stick around into Saturday. In the short-term, we're forecasting increasing clouds into Wednesday morning.

SEATTLE - With the temperatures warming up in Western Washington at the end of the week, multiple agencies are warning people our local waters will still be cold. 

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Brian MacMillan, it has been 191 days since Seattle last hit 70 degrees. 

Temperatures in the 70s are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, and Friday's forecasted high of 78 degrees would be a record-breaker for the day. 

article

National Weather Service Seattle said to be aware as rivers, lakes and streams are still cold and running fast, especially with mountain snow runoff. 

They're advising people who plan to go out on the water to wear a life vest and to keep a close eye on children. Also, alcohol enhances the effects of hypothermia and flowing water will make rescues difficult. 