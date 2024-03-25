The cost of dating in 2024 is stressing people out, survey finds

Trying to find love can be stressful for a variety of reasons. However, a recent survey conducted by Self Financial found that money may be one of the most significant factors in dating.

According to the survey results, nearly 69% of American adults felt uneasy about the cost of a date, while almost 68% expressed anxiety about managing expenses when planning a date.

This is not the first piece of data to indicate Americans' weariness when it comes to dating amid high inflation and cost of living.

A separate survey from October 2022 by Lending Tree found that one in five Americans reported not dating because of the rising costs.

How much Americans spend on dating

Despite the growing anxiety around dating and money, Americans plan to meet "the one."

Roughly two-thirds of respondents for the Self survey said spending more on their date would make it a success.

The average amount Americans spent on a date varied by gender. On average, men reported spending $67.87, while women spent less, $56.61 per date.

The survey found that dinner dates were the preferred method of meeting a potential new partner.

In fact, nearly half of all respondents said meeting for dinner was their preferred way of meeting someone, while 44% of respondents preferred coffee dates.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, individuals who go on one date per week spend slightly less than the average monthly dining-out expenditure of $218.42 for all Americans.

However, expenses escalate for those dating three or more times monthly. Those dating 1-2 times a month spend an average of $57.21, whereas those dating 3-4 times spend a higher amount at $69.68.

How much each generation spends on a first date

According to a separate 2020 survey by Lending Tree, here's how the average amount spent on a first date differed by generation:

Gen Z: $72

Millennials: $83

Gen X: $82

Baby boomers: $58



