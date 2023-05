Issaquah police are investigating after a truck backed into a restaurant and stole an ATM machine overnight.

The burglary happened at the Joker Pub and Grill on East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast.

Police said two people backed the truck into the storefront and took the ATM from the business.

When officers arrived, the suspects were gone and the restaurant was damaged.

Police could not get a plate number from the truck.