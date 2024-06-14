Top weekend things to do in Seattle June 14-16

article

Looking for something to do this weekend? Everett Pride Block Party returns for its second year, the Edmonds Art Festival will run all weekend long and the 24th Annual Olympic Air Show is coming to town.

Edmonds Art Festival

Artists will be displaying paintings, photos, sculptures and more at the Edmonds Art Festival.

The free event runs from June 14 – 16.

Everett Pride Block Party

The Everett Pride Block Party is back for a second year. It'll be happening along Wetmore Ave. on Saturday, June 15.

24th Anniversary Olympic Air Show

Come witness awe-inspiring aerobatics and a variety of aircraft showcased at the Olympic Air Show, located at Olympia Regional Airport, situated at 7643 Old Highway 99 SE, Tumwater.

The show takes off on Saturday and runs through Sunday. Single-day tickets run for $20 each, and a full weekend pass costs $35.

Sherri Sherpherd in Tacoma this weekend

Sherri Shepherd, the host of the daytime talk show 'Sherri', is coming to Nate Jackson's Super Funny Comedy Club in Tacoma this weekend.

Sherri will be performing four shows on Friday and Saturday.:

Friday, June 14 at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 14 at 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 15 at 9:45 p.m.

What shows will be in Seattle this weekend?

Seattle Mariners home series at T-Mobile Park

Seattle Mariners home series at T-Mobile Park

Seattle Sounders bobblehead giveaway at Lumen Field

Check out the Seattle Sounders take on Minnesota United FC at Lumen Field on Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Check out the Seattle Sounders take on Minnesota United FC at Lumen Field on Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m.

To celebrate the club's 50th anniversary, fans can claim a special Sammy the Sounder throwback bobblehead. Those who are interested should arrive at the stadium early as giveaway numbers are limited.

Father's Day at Mountaineering Club

The Mountaineering Club in Seattle's University District is hosting a Father's Day-themed event on Sunday, June 16.

There will be lots of activities, including a Drink Wheel of Destiny, Dad Joke Contest, ‘Sink a Putt, Win a Beer’, Father's Day Brunch, a Pizza pop-up and more!

Meryl Streep Merylthon

"A Night of a Thousand Meryls." That's the theme for The Grand Cinema in Tacoma this weekend. The theater will host three back-to-back days playing movies starring Meryl Streep.