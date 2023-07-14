Things to do: Circus cabaret, King County Fair, West Seattle Summer Fest & more

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out a circus cabaret, the King County Fair, Black Arts Festival, Ballard SeafoodFest, the West Seattle Summer Festival and more!

Before you head out the door, be sure to check out our weekend weather forecast.

Friday, July 14

DANCE This

Happening July 14 at the Moore Theatre, the 25th annual production of DANCE This performance brings youth and adult performers together to collaborate through dance. Local and national talent will be only display, past guests included Broadway professionals, New York and L.A. award-winning dancers, the Joffrey Ballet and Savion Glover. Click here for more information.

Circus Etcetera Cabaret

The inaugural show of events that will take place on the second Friday of every month, Circus Etcetera Cabaret will include aerial, flying trapeze and circus acts like you have never seen. Sit back with a beer, some wine or their specialty cocktail and enjoy the likes of Jen Kramer, Oliver Parkinson and many others. Happening July 14 (2702 6th Ave. S., Seattle, WA.) Tickets are available here.

All weekend

Derby Days 2023

The city of Redmond does it again: from Friday, July 14 to Saturday, July 15 the free summer event will have performing artists, a drone light show and a marketplace. For more information, click here.

King County Fair

From barrel racing, a carnival/kid zone, a junior livestock show and much more, this year’s King County Fair has everything you could want. From now till July 16 at the Enumclaw Expo Center, you can buy your tickets here.

Black Arts Festival

Festival Sundiata presents Black Arts Fest, free and open to the public this year’s festival seeks to celebrate Black culture while educating the community. Be sure to clear your schedule from July 14 to July 16. For more information click here.

Ballard SeafoodFest

A Ballard tradition that has been going on since 1974 is happening again this year! Located in the heart of downtown Ballard, along NW Market St and Ballard Ave NW lasting until July 16, come and enjoy a variety of Seafood dishes. Learn more about the festival here.

West Seattle Summer Festival

Music, shopping centers, local eating options and a KidZone, what more could you ask for at a summer festival? To find out more about the live performers and other festival news, click here.

Ongoing events

Venardos Circus

Acrobats, aerialists, juggles, daredevils, magicians, hand-balancers and many more will all be available to see at the Venardos Circus in Tacoma from July 7-23.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Shakespeare in the Park

Shakespeare in the Park is coming to Seattle's GreenStage from July 7 - Aug. 12 for FREE.

For more information, click here.

Food Truck Festival

You can catch Food Truck Festival at Westlake Park (401 Pine Street, Seattle) until the end of August. See the schedule for the trucks here.