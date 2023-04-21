Expand / Collapse search

Things to do: Earth Day, Tulips in full bloom, Kraken playoffs

By FOX 13 Seattle
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 18: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners tosses bubblegum against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Looking for something to do in the Puget Sound area this weekend? Check out some of these events and Earth Day celebrations happening from April 21 to April 23.

Be sure to check the weather forecast before you head out the door!

EARTH DAY

Free admission to state parks!

Free state park admission on Earth Day

Tomorrow is Earth Day, and what better way to celebrate than visiting a state park for free.

For a full list of state parks in Washington, click here.

National parks are free too!

(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Earth Day Run at Magnuson Park

Magnuson Series

The Magnuson Series is hosting their Earth Day Run on April 22 at 10:00 a.m. For each runner that crosses the finish, a tree will be planted by the organization. They also offer the option for finishers to take a tree home! They will have a 5K, 10K, 15K and half-marathon. Also, bring your unwanted running shoes, they will collect them for donation to MORE foundation group. 

Click here for more information and to register.

Earth Day Celebration at Meridian Habitat Park

On April 22 from 12:00-4:00 p.m., people of all ages can join in on nature activities, flower planting, scavenger hunts, nature experiments, giveaways and more! 

More information can be found here.

Other Earth Day celebrations

Seattle Parks & Rec

Skagit Valley Tulips are in full bloom! 

Rain or shine: Checking out the Skagit Valley tulips

Mireya Garcia hit the road and headed to the Skagit Valley over the weekend to experience the tulips!

SPORTS

Seattle Kraken Stanley Cup Playoffs

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 08: Adam Larsson #6 of the Seattle Kraken celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena on April 8, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christo

Expand

The series versus the Colorado Avalanche is now tied up 1-1 after Thursday night's loss. 

  • Game 3: Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
  • Game 4: Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster here.

Seattle Mariners vs. St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park

  • Friday at 7:10 p.m.
  • Saturday at 6:40 p.m.
  • Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

SHOWS/ACTIVITIES

'Gipsy Kings' to perform in Seattle Sunday

'Gipsy Kings' to perform in Seattle Sunday

With 20 million albums sold worldwide and two Grammy awards under their belt, the beloved group 'Gipsy Kings' just launched a new tour!

'The Friends Experience' extended to May 14

'The Friends Experience' extended to May 14

'The Friends Experience' is leaving Seattle soon, but they are staying a little longer due to popular demand.