Things to do: Earth Day, Tulips in full bloom, Kraken playoffs

Looking for something to do in the Puget Sound area this weekend? Check out some of these events and Earth Day celebrations happening from April 21 to April 23.

Be sure to check the weather forecast before you head out the door!

EARTH DAY

Free admission to state parks!

For a full list of state parks in Washington, click here.

National parks are free too!

Earth Day Run at Magnuson Park

Magnuson Series

The Magnuson Series is hosting their Earth Day Run on April 22 at 10:00 a.m. For each runner that crosses the finish, a tree will be planted by the organization. They also offer the option for finishers to take a tree home! They will have a 5K, 10K, 15K and half-marathon. Also, bring your unwanted running shoes, they will collect them for donation to MORE foundation group.

Click here for more information and to register.

Earth Day Celebration at Meridian Habitat Park

On April 22 from 12:00-4:00 p.m., people of all ages can join in on nature activities, flower planting, scavenger hunts, nature experiments, giveaways and more!

More information can be found here.

Other Earth Day celebrations

Seattle Parks & Rec

Skagit Valley Tulips are in full bloom!

SPORTS

Seattle Kraken Stanley Cup Playoffs

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 08: Adam Larsson #6 of the Seattle Kraken celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena on April 8, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christo Expand

The series versus the Colorado Avalanche is now tied up 1-1 after Thursday night's loss.

Game 3: Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Game 4: Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster here.

Seattle Mariners vs. St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park

Friday at 7:10 p.m.

Saturday at 6:40 p.m.

Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

SHOWS/ACTIVITIES

'Gipsy Kings' to perform in Seattle Sunday

'The Friends Experience' extended to May 14