Things to do: Hispanic Heritage Month, Boats Afloat, R-Day & MORE!

Looking for something to do this weekend?

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone, for the last weekend of summer, the weather is supposed to be beautiful! Check the forecast here.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage this weekend

If you're looking for ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, there are several activities happening in Seattle this weekend!

Catch a parade in South Park from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, with lots of horses and colorful dances.

You can also check out the Seattle Center, where you'll find a live stage, food, vendor booths and activities for kids. This runs Saturday and Sunday starting at 1 p.m.

Also catch the Latin American festival in Lower Queen Anne (305 Harrison St)

‘Open Science Day’ to honor Allen Institute

The following Seattle landmarks will light up emerald green (the 20th-anniversary gemstone) this weekend to celebrate the Allen Institute’s two decades of impact:

Lumen Field

520 Bridge

Two Union Square

Westin Hotel

Great Wheel

Pacific Science Center

Seattle Convention Center (trimming)

Russell Investments Tower

Rainier Square

Museum of Pop Culture

Fall Boats Afloat Show in South Lake Union

From now until Sept. 17, you can catch the Fall Boats Afloat Show in South Lake Union.

This year's lineup features the most luxury boats in more than a decade with more than 160 spectacular crafts on display. The show starts Friday at 11 a.m. and runs through the weekend., On top of boats, there will be raffle prizes, live music and sailing lessons for kids.

Get tickets here.

Rainier R-Day

The 10th annual event celebrates music, fun and the classic Rainier beer. The event is happening Saturday in Georgetown – it's free for those 21+.

Gem & mineral show

Shop from 30 vendors and watch arts demonstrations at the Cascade Gem and Mineral Show at Green River College. Park at 12485 SE 320th St. in Auburn. The event is free and runs all weekend. There are activities for kids.

Edmonds art tour

Take a self-guided tour of 19 studios and galleries displaying the work of 39 artists in Edmonds. Happening on Sept. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Farmers Markets

West Seattle Farmers Market – Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on California and Alaska

Ballard Farmers Market – Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Vernon Place and 22nd Avenue.

Fremont Market – Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 34th Street

U District Farmer's Market – Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Capitol Hill Farmers Market – Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on E. Denny Way between Broadway and 10th Ave.

Looking ahead…

Adam Sandler's "I Missed You" Tour coming to Climate Pledge Arena

The comedian is taking his "I Missed You" to Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena for one night only. Catch his show at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. The show is suggested for mature audiences only.

Get tickets here.

Harlem Globetrotters in Kent

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: A basketball is seen with the branding of the Harlem Globetrotters prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Manchester, Expand

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent this January for their 2024 World Tour.

Fans can score the best seats at the accesso ShoWare Center on Sept. 25, 2023. For more information, visit the Harlem Globetrotters website here.

Seattle's Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

The 19th annual festival returns at the end of the month! From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy 80+ pumpkin and seasonal beers at the Seattle Center. There's also a costume contest, local food trucks, a pumpkin carving station, a pie-eating contest, and more.

The event is 21+ and tickets are needed.