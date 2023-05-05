Things to do this weekend: Boating season starts, Free Comic Book Day, lots of Seattle sports

article

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events happening around the Seattle area from May 6 to May 7.

Saturday, May 6

Get a selection of free comic books from well-known publishers like Marvel, DC, Dark Horse and more at participating comic book specialty shops across the country.

While Seattle’s boating season is open year-round, Opening Day celebrates the spring and summer seasons. Opening Day takes place at Montlake Cut starting at 8:30 a.m. and features a band, boat races and a parade. The event is free to attend.

May 4-7, 2023 at the Washington State Fair Events Center. Thursday-Friday: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm, Saturday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm, Sunday: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Mariners vs Houston Astros

The Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros at home. First pitch at 6:40 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Mariners

The Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros at home. First pitch at 1:10 p.m. Ticket info here.

Kraken

Seattle Kraken will take on the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Kraken is tied 1-1 with Stars in the series. No tickets available.