'This is my opportunity to give back'; Nat'l Guard members train as wildland firefighters

More than 80 people from the National Guard trained to be wildland firefighters at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Saturday.

Historically, fire season is declared around June and runs through October. The last couple of years, however, have skewed the average. Last year, the Pacific Northwest had a late summer which pushed the season well into fall. In 2021, fires started as early as March and April, which is why trainings like this are crucial.

"It’s fun, [I] look forward to it, a new experience," said Reese Cousins, a wildland firefighter in training with National Guard.

All 85 of these men and women from the National Guard have been learning about wildland firefighting through online sessions. Now, they get to put those skills to work.

"Things come together, and we’re getting to ask questions that the online training portion doesn’t really cover," Cousins said.

Crews learned how to deploy their fire shelter. This is the last line of defense for people on the lines, if a fire were to get too intense to escape. They open the shelter like a fitted sheet, hold it over them and brace for the impact.

On the lines of a fire, it's the unknown that's the greatest concern. But this group is ready for whatever the upcoming season brings.

"This is my opportunity to give back, protect the people and property – it’s our number one mission," Cousins said.

Beyond practicing physical firefighting techniques Saturday, they’re also focusing heavily on scenario-based thinking. For example, if they’re digging a line and the flames jump the line, what should they do, and what other options should they pursue if that first solution doesn’t work.

By the end of Saturday's training, all 85 people will be certified.