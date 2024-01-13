Thousands lose power in Seattle amid freezing temperatures

Crews are working to restore power to thousands of people in Seattle after a wire went down Saturday morning.

According to Seattle City Light (SCL), crews responded to multiple power outages in South Beacon Hill, Hillman City and Rainier Valley.

When SCL sent out the initial power outages alert at around 10 a.m., there were about 1800 customers impacted. As of 11:30 a.m., that number had grown to about 5,400 customers.

SCL was able to restore power to 3,800 customers by 11:43 a.m.

As crews work to repair the wire that went down, SCL says anyone in need of a warm place to shelter can visit Jefferson Community Center at 3801 Beacon Ave. S.

A full list of warming centers in the region can be found here.