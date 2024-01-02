Deputies arrest child molestation suspect near 'The Jungle' homeless encampment in Olympia

Thurston County deputies spent their final hours of 2023 tracking down a man who was living near a large homeless camping area, and who had been accused of molesting a child.

Court documents indicate that he has a criminal history in Thurston County. Those who live or work near the area where he was located say they aren't surprised he was found there.

"There is a lot of crime, it’s definitely, really scary. There was a homeless encampment last year over there that was really bad," said Svannah Bronson, a resident of Olympia. "My car got stolen last year. I never got it back."

Bronson's neighborhood is also the location of another homeless encampment that the sheriff says is sometimes called "the jungle". It's in a wooded area where one man, who works nearby, told us that law enforcement has gone into in the past, wearing SWAT gear, in order to make arrests.

Most recently, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office reported that Ryan D. Gregorich, a suspect wanted on a warrant in a child sexual assault case, was found near the camp just hours before the close of 2023.

"I’m actually not surprised, it’s sad to say that, but it’s true," said Bronson. "There was someone who was shot in the head a few months ago. I was chased down the road by two scary people and, luckily, I was OK, but there is a lot of stuff that happens like that around here often."

The sheriff's office said that deputies found Gregorich near the wooded area after receiving a tip. He was arrested and booked on first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.

Court records indicate his criminal history in Thurston County includes several criminal charges from as far back as 2007, 2010 and 2013.

"It's a sad way to kick off the new year," said Bronson. "We all have to look over our shoulders now. I can’t even walk around by myself anymore. I have to carry multiple weapons on me."

Bronson hopes that he faces justice if he's guilty of the alleged crimes.

"There is so much that happens, it makes me really sad that people have to do that and endure that," said Bronson.

As of last check, Gregorich was listed in the Thurston County Jail with no bail amount listed.