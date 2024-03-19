article

Cashews sold at Trader Joe’s have been recalled over potential salmonella contamination, health officials said.

The product, sold as "Trader Joe’s Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews," was sold in 16 U.S. states, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration .

Wenders LLC, the distributor of the recalled Trader Joe’s cashews, announced the recall on Sunday after routine testing by the FDA during import indicated that at least one of the recalled lots had tested positive for the presence of salmonella.

The recalled cashews were sold at Trader Joe’s locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington state.

Salmonella can cause serious illness in young children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection usually begin six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria and can include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the CDC .

Trader Joe’s cashew recall

The recalled Trader Joe’s Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews can be identified by the "Lot No:" printed on the back panel of the plastic pouches.

The recalled cashews can be identified by the country of origin, India or Vietnam, and the "Lot No:" printed on the back panel of the plastic pouches, the notice said.

Lot No. # - Best Before Date:

T12139 - Feb 21, 2025

T12140 - Mar 01, 2025

T12141 - Mar 08, 2025

T12142 - Mar 10, 2025

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers should not eat the recalled cashews and were advised to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company at foodsafety@wendersllc.com .

Meanwhile, another brand of cashews sold at Walmart stores were also recently recalled due to undeclared allergens.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.