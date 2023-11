Fire crews in Tacoma put out a fire that broke out at a rail yard on Wednesday night. The train car was filled with vehicles.

FOX 13 News has learned a rail car full of vehicles caught fire around 8:30 p.m., and a witness shared video of the incident on the Citizen app.

Roads in the area were blocked while firefighters work to put out the flames.

It is not yet known what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.