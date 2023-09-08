Troopers seek help finding suspect who hit, killed 68-year-old pedestrian in Graham
GRAHAM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is reaching out to the public for assistance as the agency investigates a tragic hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 68-year-old man near Graham.
The incident occurred as the man tried to cross Meridian Avenue, also known as SR 161, at the intersection of 196th Street Court East, around 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, September 2. He was struck by a black pickup truck at the scene.
The black pickup truck, described as a model from 2004 to 2008 and identified as a Lincoln Mark LT, initially stopped at the site of the collision. Witnesses reported seeing a man exit the vehicle momentarily before quickly returning to the pickup and fleeing the area.
The 68-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a local hospital.
Detectives were able to locate and subsequently impound a black 2006 Lincoln Mark LT on Sept. 7, believed to be the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.
However, authorities continue to seek additional information and potential witnesses to aid in their quest for justice. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses information relevant to the case is urged to come forward. They can contact Detective Adam Gruener at adam.gruener@wsp.wa.gov or reach out via phone at (253) 538-3176, referencing WSP Case #23-015694.