Troopers seek help finding suspect who hit, killed 68-year-old pedestrian in Graham

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is reaching out to the public for assistance as the agency investigates a tragic hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 68-year-old man near Graham.

The incident occurred as the man tried to cross Meridian Avenue, also known as SR 161, at the intersection of 196th Street Court East, around 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, September 2. He was struck by a black pickup truck at the scene.

The black pickup truck, described as a model from 2004 to 2008 and identified as a Lincoln Mark LT, initially stopped at the site of the collision. Witnesses reported seeing a man exit the vehicle momentarily before quickly returning to the pickup and fleeing the area.

The 68-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a local hospital.

Detectives were able to locate and subsequently impound a black 2006 Lincoln Mark LT on Sept. 7, believed to be the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.