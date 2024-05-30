Here's when Trump will be sentenced in hush money trial

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on 34 counts of first-degree falsification of business records in his high-profile hush money case.

FOX News reports that Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m, just five days before the Republican National Convention, where he is still expected to clinch the presidential nomination.

It is difficult to know just what Trump's sentence will be. Falsifying business records is a Class E felony in New York State — the lowest class of felony, with each charge punishable by up to four years in prison.

It is unknown if prosecutors will recommend four-year charges on all 34 counts.

According to legal experts, there are several options before the court: prison time, prison and probation, probation, and conditional discharge.

Jurors took two days to deliberate.

"This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt as a rigged trial and disgrace. It wouldn't give us a venue change," Trump said after the verdict was read, according to FOX News. "We were at 5% or 6% in this district, in this area. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial."

