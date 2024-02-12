Two arrested, third suspect sought in Edmonds car theft and home burglary

Two people are behind bars after allegedly stealing a car and then breaking into a home in Edmonds Saturday evening. Police tell FOX 13 they are still looking for a third suspect.

Police initially alerted the public about the incident on X at 9:02 pm. The post stated that, "multiple suspects fled from a stolen vehicle and into an innocent person's residence."

FOX 13 spoke with the homeowner off-camera.

He asked not to be identified but said, "I immediately ran outside with my hands up. I didn’t have to call police because they were already there."

This all went down in the 8700 block of Main Street.

After a few hours of calling for the suspects to come out of the home, police say both surrendered and were taken into custody.

On Sunday, Edmonds police said they arrested a 45-year-old woman from Lakewood and a 28-year-old man from Spanaway. Both were booked for residential burglary and resisting arrest.

Investigators said they are looking for a third suspect.

"A 29-year-old female from Lakewood has been positively identified and charged will be referred for investigation of residential burglary," said the police department on X. "She is also the primary suspect in a separate vehicle thefts that occurred overnight after the initial search concluded."

Suspects could face additional charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, according to police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.