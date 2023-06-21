Armed robbers target two Seattle convenience stores, suspects at-large

Police are investigating after a group of armed robbers targeted two Seattle convenience stores early Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the Plaid Pantry convenience store near the corner of Taylor Ave. N and Valley St.

Authorities say three suspects, one armed with a gun, entered the store, robbed it and assaulted an employee.

The suspects drove away before police arrived, and have not been located.

About an hour and a half later, a similar situation happened at the Shell station near the corner of Denny Way and 6th Ave. N.

The SPD says at around 5 a.m., three suspects, one armed with a gun, entered the store and robbed it. In this incident, the suspects left on foot.

Despite both robberies being similar, the SPD was not able to confirm if the two incidents were related.

This is a developing story.