U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announces resignation from Western District of Washington position

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced his resignation from his position as United States Attorney for the Western District of Washington on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Brown has submitted his letter of resignation to President Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. He had been in this role since Oct. 8, 2021.

Nicholas Brown (United States Attorney's Office).

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as U.S. Attorney for Western Washington, and humbled to have been selected by President Biden to serve in this important role," said U.S. Attorney Brown. "Building safe and healthy communities is one of the most important challenges we face as a state. Leading the federal partners who work to keep our communities safe and learning from our community partners has reinforced for me the need to tackle these difficult challenges head on."

According to the DOJ press release, throughout his time in office, U.S. Attorney Brown focused on several areas including addressing the fentanyl crisis, combating gun violence and empowering community voices in public safety efforts.

U.S. Attorney Brown, who was selected in 2021 to chair the Attorney General’s Advisory Subcommittee on Civil Rights, prioritized the prevention and prosecution of hate crimes in Western Washington.

Under Brown’s leadership, the office also launched a new cyber crime unit that pursued a number of fraud cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and prosecuting criminals involved in human trafficking.

During his years in office, he collaborated with state and local law enforcement agencies to lead multiple prosecutions of those who bring illegal drugs into our local communities. Under U.S. Attorney Brown, the office also brought multiple cases involving illegal trafficking of firearms and ghost guns.

"I hope to return to public service in the future, but I know that the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue its excellent work under the career attorneys and professional staff who assisted me during my time in office," said Brown. "I would like to thank each of them for entrusting me to lead this incredible team."

According to the DOJ, U.S. Attorney Brown’s resignation is effective June 21, 2023. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman will serve in as the acting U.S. attorney.