UAW members, Bernie Sanders plan to attend strike solidarity rally in Downtown Detroit

United Auto Worker members, the union president, and Sen. Bernie Sanders plan to attend a solidarity rally in Downtown Detroit.

This rally is planned for 5 p.m. Friday at the UAW-Ford National Programs Center, just steps away from where the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview will be held at the same time.

UAW workers went on strike at midnight Friday following the expiration of contracts with General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford. This is the first time the union has been on strike against all Big Three automakers at the same time.

However, this strike is a bit different. UAW members are only on strike at three plants - Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, and the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri.

Union President Shawn Fain said more workers could be called on to strike when negotiations continue.

"If we need to go all out, we will. Everything is on the table," he said. "We must show the companies you are ready to join the stand-up strike at a moment's notice."

With this, other union employees are now working without a contract agreement.

"Though the contract is expired, most of your contact is still in effect," Fain said.

All three automakers released statements Thursday night and early Friday, with General Motors and Stellantis both saying that they are disappointed with the union's leadership.

Automakers and the UAW have been negotiating new contracts, with the UAW saying what has been offered isn't enough.

The union initially was asking for a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, the tier system removed, and restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, among other demands. However, the union said it is now willing to accept a pay raise percentage in the mid-30s.

The solidarity rally begins at 5 p.m. at 151 W. Jefferson in Detroit. Attendees are asked to arrive at 4 p.m.