NYC Taylor Swift tour guide wanted: "Ultimate Swifties" only

"Welcome to New York, it's been waitin' for you!"

Are you the ultimate New York City Swiftie?

Well, there's no Swiftie like a Big Apple Swiftie--one who understands just how critical NYC has been for Taylor Swift's career.

From NYU, where she received her honorary doctorate in fine arts, or the Empire State Building, where she announced her album, 1989, the list goes on and on.

GetYourGuide is looking for the ultimate fan to lead an in-depth Taylor Swift-inspired guided tour through the city. The guide will essentially allow fans to follow in her footsteps.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Taylor Swift leaves The Box after celebrating her 34th birthday on December 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Madison Pietrowski, Head of Brand US at GetYourGuide says they are looking for someone who will make fans feel welcomed and take them along on a highly personalized tour of her favorite spots.

"They want to see these places through Taylor's very romantic eyes," she says.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller arrive at the studio on October 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Taylor's New York

A recent study done by GetYourGuide found that 44% of travelers globally choose a destination based on their passions and interests.

Another survey by the brand found that 22% of Americans have been influenced to travel by a celebrity or influencer including 32% of Millennials and 26% of men.

With so many travelers headed to NYC, they decided on a Taylor Swift-themed tour of New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: Taylor Swift is seen on October 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Job Requirements

Here are the requirements based on the posting:

Must be avid Taylor Swift fans with a deep knowledge and affection for the artist's music

Fearless lover at heart and an anti-hero who wants to live out their wildest dreams as an official Swiftie tour guide

Perks of the job

The ultimate Swiftie Tour Guide job will include:

Compensation (not specified)

Training with professional tour guides in New York City or London

Complimentary tickets to bring friends or family members on tours you lead.

How to apply

To apply, job applicants can post a video to Instagram or TikTok sharing why they should be the Ultimate Swiftie Tour Guide. Be sure to tag @GetYourGuide and #UltimateSwiftieGuide in those respective posts.

If you are chosen for a second round, you will receive a direct message to submit a formal application.

A search will also take place for an ultimate fan to lead a tour in London.

"Taylor Swift famously wrote a song called 'Welcome to New York,' along with dozens of other songs that mention New York and London by name; her love for both cities has really whet tourists' appetites for Taylor Swift-inspired tours of both," Pietrowski said.