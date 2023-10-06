Vacant building in Lower Queen Anne catches fire, Seattle Fire Investigating

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) is investigating after a vacant building in Lower Queen Anne caught fire early Friday morning.

At 12:21 a.m., the SFD received multiple 911 calls reporting flames coming from the top floor of a four-story building near the corner of W Harrison St. and 2nd Ave. W.

When firefighters arrived, a few bystanders informed them that they may have seen a person on the roof of the building. Crews raised their aerial ladder to the roof, but could not find anyone.

Firefighters immediately put up a defensive position on the fire by pouring water at a safe distance. They attacked the fire this way, because this building has caught on fire in the past and it has created hazardous conditions.

Firefighters had this fire under control by 1:50 a.m.

Witnesses told Seattle Police that they saw several people evacuate from the vacant building.

No injuries were reported in this incident, and an investigation is underway.

