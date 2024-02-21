Victim in Point Defiance Park stabbing shares story about attack

The woman who was stabbed in Tacoma's Point Defiance Park is sharing her story about the attack.

On Feb. 10, the woman was walking on the marked trails of 5-Mile Drive when she was stabbed by an unknown man.

A couple walking in the park heard the woman and helped save her from the attacker by kicking him in the head.

"The first thought was to just run up and knock him off of her, but as we got around 15 feet away, it became clear he had some sort of blade," said the man.

The suspect got away and the search continues for him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

After speaking with the victim and witnesses, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of the suspect.

The suspect is estimated to be in his late 20s to 30s with a thin build, with a possible goatee and Afro-style hair that stands several inches off his head. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

You can leave an anonymous tip on the P3 Tips app or call 1-800-222-TIPS.