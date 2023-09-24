VIDEO: Man and dog rescued from vessel stranded in Samish Bay

Video captured the moment as the U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man and dog stranded in a boat in Samish Bay on Saturday.

A rescue crew based out of Port Angeles was called to reports of a 35-foot sailing vessel that ran aground in Samish Bay.

The team arrived via helicopter, and were able to hoist the man and his dog to safety.

Both were brought to Bellingham International Airport, and suffered no injuries.

It is not yet known what caused the vessel to run aground.