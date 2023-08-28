VIDEO: Man tased, robbed by 2 masked men outside south Seattle home

Seattle Police are looking for two men who were caught on home surveillance footage tasing a man and robbing him of everything he had on him.

The incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 26. A man was walking north on Beacon Ave. S in the Beacon Hill neighborhood when he turned down a pathway and rang the doorbell of a home. It's unclear if this was the victim's home or the home of a relative or friend.

Ring home surveillance video shows him ringing the doorbell and then two masked men come up from behind. One points something at the victim that looks like a gun.

One of the suspects yells something along the lines of "give me everything you've got." at the man and points a gun at him, according to an SPD report. The man seemed confused and did not initially comply with their demands, a police report said. According to the police report, there was a language barrier.

The second suspect fired a taser at the man, and he went down. The suspect then deployed the charges over and over again, keeping the man subdued for a longer period of time.

Both suspects began taking items from the victim for about 30 minutes when he was incapacitated from the taser.

The suspects made off with his wallet, gold necklace, car keys and his iPhone.