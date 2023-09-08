VIDEO: Pierce County deputy rescues dog hiding in pipe after being hit by car

A Pierce County sheriff's deputy saved the life of a dog that was hit by a car and then trapped in a culvert on Thursday.

At 9:39 pm, deputies answered a distress call concerning an injured dog. The concerned caller had reported that the dog had been struck by a vehicle and sought refuge in an underground culvert.

With Animal Control services unavailable at that moment, the deputies arrived on the scene and found the dog.

One of the deputies decided to shed his equipment and venture into the pipe, determined to rescue the stranded pup.

Using a blanket, the deputy coaxed the injured dog out of the culvert. The dog was then taken to an emergency veterinary facility, where it received the necessary care.