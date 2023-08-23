VIDEO: Seattle Police responding to burglary call find suspect guzzling gas in garage

Seattle Police arrested a 40-year-old man accused of breaking into a home while a teenage girl was inside, then chugging gasoline when officers tried to take him into custody.

On Aug. 18, officers were called by the teen’s father, who said she reported someone with a wooden stick was trying to break into their home. Police arrived at the house near Fifth Ave SW and SW Elmgrove St.

When they arrived, officers heard loud banging sounds inside the house.

Concerned for the safety of the girl inside, they breached the front door to search for her and the suspect.

They found the suspect locked in a car in the garage drinking from a gasoline canister. Officers ordered him to open the door and come out, but the man is seen on body camera video ignoring them and continuing to chug gasoline.

Given the hazardous materials and threat to the suspect’s life, police shattered the window and pulled the man out. Seattle Fire Department was called to the scene to treat the suspect.

After securing the suspect, officers found the 17-year-old girl and escorted her out of the house.

The 40-year-old male suspect was booked into King County Jail for residential burglary.