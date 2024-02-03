WA Department of Agriculture proposes eradication of invasive moth species

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is proposing the eradication of an invasive moth species in two areas in western Washington.

The WSDA says it wants to get rid of the spongy moth, an invasive pest that can destroy millions of acres of trees and shrubs if an outbreak occurs.

The department plans to treat two areas with an aerial application of Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki, also known as Btk. Btk is a soil-based bacteria that is only toxic to caterpillars and is safe for humans, pets, and other animals.

The two proposed treatment sites include the Steamboat Island Road area of Thurston County and an area near Concrete in Skagit County.

The WSDA wants to eradicate the spongy moth before its established in the state, as it could cause significant impacts on neighborhood trees, parks forests, and native species that depend on trees or shrubbery for food or habitat.

Before the proposed treatment is finalized, WSDA is conducting state and federal environment reviews at the sites and taking public comment. There will be in-person and virtual open houses for the project, and impacted residents will receive mail about the proposed treatment.

You can learn more about the spongy moth here.