WA leaders react to SCOTUS ruling against Trump tariffs

Washington leaders and elected officials are releasing statements on Friday after the United States Supreme Court ruled that President Trump's sweeping tariffs violated federal law.

Governor Ferguson, leading what he calls one of the "most trade-dependent states" in the country, said the court agreed with him and a coalition of partners on the legality of the trade decisions.

What they're saying:

"Washington is one of the most trade-dependent states in the nation. Research has shown that American companies and consumers are bearing 90 percent of the economic burden of President Trump’s tariffs. That’s why I led a coalition of more than two dozen public and private partners to tell Washington’s story to the Supreme Court. The court agreed with us, and struck down the President’s harmful and illegal tariffs.

I will always stand up for Washington families, workers and businesses.

In the 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump could not invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to set tariffs on imports.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said: ‘The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope. In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorization to exercise it.’"

Senator Patty Murray responds to SCOTUS ruling on Trump tariffs

Sen. Murray released the following response on X (formerly Twitter) following the court's decision.

"No doubt the President will throw an online tantrum about this shortly, but small businesses everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief. Trump's erratic tariff regime did real damage, pushed so many to the brink of closure, and drove up prices for everyone. Good riddance."

Washington Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti issues statement on Supreme Court tariff decision

Responding to the United States Supreme Court’s decision to strike down tariffs Washington State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti issued the following statement:

"Last spring I joined the Governor as we first put forward a legal argument on behalf of the people of Washington to challenge the president’s unlawful imposition of tariffs. Last fall I stood with Governor Ferguson, state legislators, labor unions, chambers of commerce and local elected officials from around Washington state to highlight the economic and cost of living harms facing our state if the Supreme Court did not strike down the unlawful and reckless tariffs imposed by President Trump.

Our state’s economy relies on stable, well-constructed trade policy. These unilaterally and chaotically implemented tariffs unlawfully drove up prices, threatened jobs, and increased the cost of business operations here in Washington.

A president cannot tax Americans on a whim to reward favored businesses or foreign leaders. Today’s decision made it clear that the President exceeded his authority by doing so.

I want to thank the Governor for his leadership. Next week I will be in Washington, D.C. pressing Congress to reclaim its constitutional authority over tariffs and deliver real relief to Americans from the crushing cost of living today."

