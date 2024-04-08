Walgreens store closure in Tacoma prompts concern about community impact

Picking up prescriptions for people living near Pacific Avenue and 56th Street in Tacoma is about to get a little harder. Walgreens will be closing 150 stores nationwide in 2024, and the store on 56th Street is one of them.

"I hate that it’s closing. We’ve come here for our medication for a while," said customer Issac Juma.

Juma is a long-time customer at Walgreens at 5602 Pacific Avenue, where closure signs are now posted at the entrance. He says it's unfortunate that the location is shutting down.

"I’ve been in this area for a long, long time, and it’s just sad to see it go," said Juma.

Several customers are concerned that the closure will mean a longer commute to get their medications, and longer lines since those impacted need to find a new pharmacy.

The nearest two Walgreens stores sit at 37th Street and Pacific and 84th and Pacific; about 1.3 miles and 1.8 miles away, respectively.

"You will have to drive further to get to a store because it will be further away," said Kurt, a resident of Tacoma.

FOX 13 reached out to Walgreens for comment. A spokesperson confirmed that the store will close on April 10.

In the Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q 1 Earnings Call, the company cited, "Challenging macroeconomic conditions and an anticipated slow start to the cough, cold, flu season contributed to a weaker retail performance year-on-year" as one reason for the closures.

Other main reasons for the closures were identified as a weaker respiratory season, lower attachment sales, and consumers pulling back on discretionary spending.

Although a local employee we spoke to also cited earnings as a reason for closure, some who live in the area believe something else could be playing a role.

"I’m a believer that crime is a big cause here," said Juma.

Many residents think that crime is forcing many stores in the area to close. While FOX 13 crews were reporting at the Walgreens on 56th Street on Monday, a shooting took place across the street around 6 pm. Investigators were still gathering evidence in the O'Reilly Auto Parts parking area around 8:30 pm.

A witness stated that it didn't appear anyone was injured, but the store shuttered early and there was damage to a pane of glass on the building.

"I think it’s a systemic problem with our whole country right now, like in San Francisco… they are losing stores there," said Kurt.

FOX 13 spoke with employees at the nearby Lincoln Pharmacy. They said that they expect that some of the customers from the shuttered Walgreens might come there to fill prescriptions instead. They have already taken on a large number of customers due to pharmacy closures in the Tacoma area.

"I can see lines will get bigger because when you have fewer places to go, lines are going to get bigger," said Juma.

In Washington, there are currently 132 Walgreens locations operating. A spokesperson for the company says the only store currently announced for closure in the state is the location off 56th Street and Pacific Ave in Tacoma.

