Expand / Collapse search

Warrant issued for man accused of shooting, killing Pierce County dad

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pierce County
FOX 13 Seattle
article

PARKLAND, Wash. - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of gunning down a father outside a Parkland apartment. 

Michael Lefeau, 41, was gunned down outside an apartment complex in Parkland while visiting friends last week. The shooting happened at the Concordia Arms Apartments, near 129th St. S and Pacific Ave. 

Deputies have issued an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Shaun Luzama in connection to the shooting.

Luzama is wanted for second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. 

Luzama is 6’1" tall and 220 lbs with black and gray/white hair that is usually in long braids. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luzama is asked to call 911 or they can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 tips app. Crime Stoppers will give out a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Related

Family searches for justice after dad was killed in Parkland, no suspects arrested
article

Family searches for justice after dad was killed in Parkland, no suspects arrested

Family members are speaking out for the first time about the shooting death of a Tacoma dad, hoping that someone can help bring his killer to justice. 