Warrant issued for man accused of shooting, killing Pierce County dad

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of gunning down a father outside a Parkland apartment.

Michael Lefeau, 41, was gunned down outside an apartment complex in Parkland while visiting friends last week. The shooting happened at the Concordia Arms Apartments, near 129th St. S and Pacific Ave.

Deputies have issued an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Shaun Luzama in connection to the shooting.

Luzama is wanted for second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Luzama is 6’1" tall and 220 lbs with black and gray/white hair that is usually in long braids. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luzama is asked to call 911 or they can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 tips app. Crime Stoppers will give out a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.