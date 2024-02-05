Washington DOH launches free COVID-19, flu testing kiosks across the state

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) on Monday opened kiosks across the state offering free COVID-19 and flu tests.

So far, 17 kiosks have been established. They will be found in food banks, transit stations, churches, schools and libraries. DOH has partnered with local health jurisdictions and Tribal Nations to better reach underserved communities.

"In unveiling these innovative kiosks, DOH is taking a significant step towards ensuring the well-being of our communities," said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah. "These 24/7 accessible kiosks exemplify our commitment to health equity, especially for underserved populations. Together with Tribes and local partners, we are making a meaningful difference in community health and fostering a safer and healthier Washington for all."

The kiosks are open 24/7 and are free of charge, with all costs covered by DOH. Test options include self-swab PCR tests, COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, and multiplex rapid antigen tests (for flu types A and B, and COVID-19).

DOH reports that, while respiratory virus activity has fallen recently, emergency room visits from the flu are still at ‘epidemic levels.’

"Rapid testing is part of our new normal," said community testing supervisor Kristina Allen. "This partnership with Long View International Technology Solutions ensures Washington communities with underserved populations have easy access to COVID-19 testing and essential health supplies, breaking down barriers to care and helping to promote a more holistic approach to public health."

For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit the Department of Health website.