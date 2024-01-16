Watch: Drone video shows off ice disc spinning in partially frozen Washington river

The arctic blast covering much of the nation this weekend reached its icy tentacles into the Pacific Northwest , partially freezing a river in western Washington that led to an amazing confluence of physics and temperature.

Laurie Ascanio lives along the Stillaguamish River in northwestern Washington and said a neighbor alerted her to the strange circular ice disk spinning in the river near where it meets Deer Creek on Saturday.

Laurie, a local photographer , grabbed her husband Frank and their drone and set out to film the twirling frozen wonder.

The ice disc is formed when a turn in the river creates an eddy along the bank. As the river surface slowly freezes, the slow spinning motion carves the ice into a perfect circle through a process called rotational shear.

The neighbor told Laurie they’d lived on the river for 30 years and had only seen this phenomenon once before.