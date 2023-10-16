'It's about helping people in need': Everett bakery holds baklava fundraiser for victims in Gaza

From this weekend to the end of October, the Kurdish-American bakery will donate 100% of profits from its baklava sales to help Gazan families in need through Islamic Relief USA.

Nechirvan Zebari is the owner of Alida's Bakery and he says he is using his own mother's baklava recipe for the fundraiser.

"We thought the best way to bring people together,not only for a fundraiser but just to bring people together, would be through baklava," said Zebari.

Zebari says he understands how aid can be a lifeline for displaced people such as Palestinians.

Featured article

The Everett-based baker is of Kurdish-descent and he says watching the horrors unfold abroad this week, reminds him of his own family's survival.

"We have big hearts, we forgive, we try to forget, and we move forward and when there's any human being in need, we're always helping," said Zebari.

Zebari says his bakery serves customers of different backgrounds, and his condolences are with all victims impacted in Israel and Gaza.

He says his Baklava for Gaza fundraiser is not political but a humanitarian effort.

"We love everybody, and we want nothing more than a peaceful resolution," said Zebari.

More information on Baklava for Gaza can be found here.

