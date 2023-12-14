'We need to save lives:' Over 400,000 signatures submitted to change police pursuit laws in WA state

On Thursday, thousands of Washingtonians made their voices heard, hoping to make changes to the state's police pursuit laws.

More than 410,000 people have signed Initiative 2113 sponsored by Brian Heywood, which seeks to return the power back to local police and sheriff's departments to chase. Local businesses say the change is crucial as they're hurting more than ever.

A mission Amber Goldade said she needs to see through.

"We need to save lives," Goldade said. "My daughter was killed because of the law."

Immaculee Goldade, 12, was nearly home when she was instantly killed while walking with her best friend in January 2022. The man behind the wheel, Terry Kohl, has been convicted and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The truck Kohl stole was from Kyle Hardtke's landscaping business. It also had computers and tens of thousands of dollars in equipment inside. FOX 13 spoke with Hardtke days after the theft and he said "It doesn’t need to be part of what we’re dealing with. It shouldn’t be what we’re dealing with on a regular basis."

Heywood said he'd be filing 410,518 signatures in favor of the initiative. "This is not a hard decision."

A statement echoed by businesses that are the victims of repeat smash and grabs, including Dunn Lumber in Shoreline. On Nov. 1, owner Michael Dunn says a van smashed through the wall.

"What if there had been people here," Dunn said. "We have night crews… what if they’d been in there." He says thieves loaded the van with tens of thousands of dollars in materials and power tools before hitting a police cruiser and speeding off.

Previous laws prohibited officers from chasing unless a serious crime has been committed.

"When we allow criminals to break the law they will continue to break the law there has to be consequences," a former police officer supporting the initiative said.

Recent changes gave some leeway but not full control.

Heywood says not all situations would lead to a chase, but the decisions would ultimately rest in the hands of local first responders.

"This isn’t high speed. I’m not saying let’s go chase everything at 250 miles an hour," Heywood said. "Absolutely there are reasonable times not to pursue, but I would like to return that to local sheriffs."

A constant reminder sits just feet away from Goldade’s door, with a memorial for her daughter. She’s pushing for change, as she says this could’ve prevented her daughter's death.

"I will do anything that I need to do to try to get this new law," Goldade said.

Once the number of required signatures are filed and validated by the Secretary of State, the initiative is turned over to the legislature next January. Heywood says it can be acted on, a counter initiative can be filed or it can be ignored, which would push it to the November ballot.