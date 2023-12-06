'We're here to help': Neighbors help neighbors as Skagit River continues to rise

Conditions in Cape Horn are getting tough for residents as the Skagit River continues to rise and is expected to crest at 36 feet.

Still, the community is tougher as neighbors are helping neighbors. Some who live across the river evacuated after they saw the floods reach their mailboxes – weathering out the storm in their RVs or cars. Residents along North Shore Lane saw some flooding early in the day. Sheriff's deputies had boats out on standby in case those who hadn’t left their homes needed to get out or have a medical emergency. The water forced them to push back several times.

A warning: they’ve been sharing with folks saying the worst is expected Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning in areas like Marblemount, Rockport, Concrete, and Hamilton–Lyman.

Those who evacuated are parked along the entrance to the community where a local charity is providing a safe haven for those who need it. A need, they say, is necessary after the record-breaking floods they experienced in 2021.

Eric Cooper was one of many lending a helping hand.

"We’ve seen people bringing their trailers up to the top of the Cape Horn to park them," Cooper said. "We've seen between 50 to 100 people come through and get food, things they need, and we have more coming tomorrow. So the biggest need, I think right now for the recovery process, will be blankets and coats."

Residents are hopeful the waters won't rise to 2021 levels, but after living through that, they say they're prepared. Others were out getting basics like fuel and propane. Tammy Green, a general manager at the Shell gas station in Concrete, says they've been busy these last few days as folks are trying to get through the morning and keep their generators running.

"People are worried about their animals and their kids," Green said. "We've been open; we'll always be open 24 hours a day, so we try to help them as much as we can."

Still, deputies say some are taking their chances. Founder of Hope Charity, Stephanie Hathaway, says there's some concern.

"There's a lot of people that don't really want to leave their homes, and so we're seeing a lot of concerns about people not getting out in time," Hathaway said.

People are hoping the rain will subside and allow them to go back into their homes soon. The rain picked up and slowed down on Tuesday evening. For now, it’s just a waiting game trying to see how bad things get.

However, if you believe you or your home are at risk, deputies urge you to leave sooner rather than later as night rescues can be unreliable and unsafe.

The Red Cross has a shelter at Hamilton First Baptist Church to assist those impacted by the floods. It's located at 797 Hamilton Cemetery Rd, Sedro-Wooley, WA 98284.