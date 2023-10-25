West Seattle emergency shelter to open this week

An emergency shelter in West Seattle is set to open this week as temperatures are expected to drop in the 30s.

"Going by (the) weather reports, I am planning to open the Cold Weather Overnight Shelter starting Thursday night," said the manager of Westside Neighbors Shelter, Keith Hughes.

The shelter at the West Seattle Veteran Center/American Legion Post 160 building in The Triangle remains entirely volunteer and is donation-powered.

Here's a list of items on their donation list:

Food Pantry

Ground Coffee (Folgers 3# cans)

Powdered coffee creamer (like Coffeemate)

Instant Hot Coco Mix (for hot water)

Bottled water

Soft drinks in cans (store brands and things on sale)

Instant Oatmeal packets

Granola type low sugar cereal

Pancake mix, bisquick mix,

Pancake syrup, butter, jam

Canned soup, chili, beef stew

Packaged food like top ramen, cup-o-noodles

Rice-a-roni, noodle-roni boxes

Dry pasta (spaghetti, egg noodles, macaroni )

Spaghetti sauce in jars

Food store gift cards so we can get fresh things like milk, eggs, butter, meat

Other Needs

Travel size individual soaps, shampoo; tooth brushes & tooth paste (ask your dentist for donations) bar soap for shower, laundry detergent pods

Toilet paper and paper towels, napkins, disinfectant wipes

Folding Camp Cots(Amazon or Big5), Single bed size blankets

Stocking caps, cotton gloves, tee shirts (mens L and XL) socks

Sheatshirts, regular and hooded -L, XL, XXL

The shelter will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. on evenings that are 40 degrees and below.

The American Legion Post 160 of West Seattle has served veterans, their families and the community since 1922.