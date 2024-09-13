Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: A soggy sports weekend ahead

By
Published  September 13, 2024 9:51pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle weather: Showers possible for Apple Cup this weekend

FOX 13 Meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your Apple Cup forecast.

A damp Friday night with the first round of rain moving in. A series of disturbances is forecast to swing through western Washington beginning tonight. Cloudy, cool and damp conditions at times will be around for most of the weekend. 

Futurecast cloud and rain forecast for Friday evening.

A damp Friday night with the first round of rain moving in. 

It is a BIG sports weekend around town with several games scheduled, including the much anticipated Apple Cup on Saturday afternoon. It is best to take your sweatshirts and rain gear as passing showers will be possible. The roof is likely going to be closed for the M's game as we see chances for rain both Saturday and Sunday. 

A busy sports weekend ahead in Western Washington.

Cloudy and cool this weekend with scattered showers. Don't forget your rain gear at the games.

Expand

The last few days have certainly felt more like Fall than Summer. We are losing daylight quicker now and the fall season is officially just a little over a week away.  

Fall is around the corner and losing daylight quicker now.

We are officially a little over a week away from the first day of Fall.

The unsettled weather will continue into next week with more chances for showers and still cooler than normal.

7 day forecast for the greater Seattle metro area.

It will be fall-like this weekend and into next week with showers at times.