Seattle weather: A soggy sports weekend ahead

A damp Friday night with the first round of rain moving in. A series of disturbances is forecast to swing through western Washington beginning tonight. Cloudy, cool and damp conditions at times will be around for most of the weekend.

It is a BIG sports weekend around town with several games scheduled, including the much anticipated Apple Cup on Saturday afternoon. It is best to take your sweatshirts and rain gear as passing showers will be possible. The roof is likely going to be closed for the M's game as we see chances for rain both Saturday and Sunday.

The last few days have certainly felt more like Fall than Summer. We are losing daylight quicker now and the fall season is officially just a little over a week away.

The unsettled weather will continue into next week with more chances for showers and still cooler than normal.