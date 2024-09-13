Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Storm rally from 21-point deficit for 83-81 victory over Wings

By The Associated Press
Published  September 13, 2024 8:37pm PDT
Seattle Storm
Associated Press
article

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 13: Skylar Diggins-Smith #4 of the Seattle Storm is defended by Jacy Sheldon #4 of the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center on September 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Sam Hodde / Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points, including two free throws with 17.1 seconds left that gave Seattle the lead for good, and the Storm rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Dallas Wings 83-81 on Friday night.

Jewell Loyd had 15 points and six assists for the Storm (23-14). Nneka Ogwumike scored 12 points, and Gabby Williams had 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Seattle’s Ezi Magbegor suffered an injury to her left eye in the second quarter. She scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in 12 minutes.

Teaira McCowan scored a season-high 23 points for Dallas (9-29) and grabbed 15 rebounds. Satou Sabally added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Arike Ogunbowale scored 13 of her 15 points in the final 11 minutes.

Ogunbowale capped a 9-2 spurt when she hit a step-back 3-pointer that made it 81-all with 34 seconds to play. Diggins-Smith was fouled and made two free throws 17 seconds later to give the Storm the lead for good.

Ogunbowale missed a running floater in the lane in the closing seconds but grabbed her own offensive rebound. She ran beyond the 3-point line and casually pump-faked as Diggins-Smith flew by on the contest and missed a wide-open potential winning shot as time expired.

Jaelyn Brown made a short basket that capped a 16-4 run to open the second quarter, helping Dallas its biggest lead of the game at 44-23 with 4:22 left until halftime.

Seattle scored 34 points in the third quarter, including a 28-2 run in a span of about 6 1/2 minutes that gave the Storm a 69-56 lead with 1:45 remaining in the period.

