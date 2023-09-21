West Seattle smoke shop hit twice by burglary suspects

Seattle police are investigating after a West Seattle smoke shop was hit twice by burglary suspects in two days.

After 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 9400 block of 35th Avenue Southwest.

When officers arrived, a white car had backed into the storefront of a business.

The owner told police that five people were seen leaving the scene in a gold sedan and stole merchandise from the store.

On Thursday at about 2:25 am., police responded to the same location after a witness reported seeing silver Hyundai sedan trying to break into the front entry of the shop by backing into it.

The suspects left the scene after they couldn't get in and police couldn't locate them.