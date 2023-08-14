Western Washington heat: Tips, cooling centers and pet safety

Temperatures in Western Washington are expected to soar into the 90s over the next few days and an excessive heat warning has been issued for several areas.

Here are some tips to beat the heat.

Cooling centers:

Click on the county to see cooling center locations. Make sure to call ahead of time to make sure the location you chose is open.

To find community resources near you visit Washington 211 .

Hot weather precautions from the Washington Department of Health:

Stay indoors and in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible unless you're sure your body has a high tolerance for heat.

Drink plenty of fluids but avoid beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine or a lot of sugar.

Eat more frequently but make sure meals are balanced and light.

Never leave any person or pet in a parked vehicle.

Avoid dressing babies in heavy clothing or wrapping them in warm blankets.

Check frequently on people who are elderly, ill or may need help. If you might need help, arrange to have family, friends or neighbors check in with you at least twice a day throughout warm weather periods.

Salt tablets should only be taken if specified by your doctor. If you are on a salt-restrictive diet, check with a doctor before increasing salt intake.

If you take prescription diuretics, antihistamines, mood-altering or antispasmodic drugs, check with a doctor about the effects of sun and heat exposure.

Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun. Awnings or louvers can reduce the heat entering a house by as much as 80 percent.

Limit your time in direct sunlight, if possible.

Signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke

Red, hot and/or dry skin with no sweat (sign of heat stroke, call 911 immediately)

Dizziness

Nausea

Rapid, strong pulse

Headaches

Muscle cramps

Keeping pets safe

Never leave a pet in the car, even in the shade or with windows cracked. Cars can overheat quickly to deadly temperatures, even when the weather isn’t severe.

Provide different temperature zones within your house for your pet’s comfort, the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recommends.

Make sure they have unlimited access to water

Asphalt gets hot in the sun: if you put the back of your hand on the pavement and it feels too hot for you, it's too hot for their paws.

Take your dog for a walk during cooler hours of the day.

