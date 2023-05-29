Police: Wetsuit-clad burglars steal $20k from home along Lake Washington, escape in kayaks

article

Clyde Hill Police are looking for at least two suspects who broke into a home along Lake Washington and stole approximately $20,000 in cash before escaping in a kayak and heading north toward Kirkland.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 25 when the two suspects broke into a home in Yarrow Point. Yarrow Point is north of Bellevue, along Lake Washington.

The pair made off with $20,000.

The home was occupied at the time, police told FOX 13.

It's unclear if the pair knew the homeowners or if they were randomly targeted.

The two suspects escaped on kayaks and began paddling toward Kirkland, police told FOX 13.

If you can identify the suspects, contact Det. Beatus Swai via the main phone number at 425-454-7187 during business hours or email tips to police@clydehill.org. Reference case #23-1868.